Flare Assembly - Square

Transform your brand mark into a dynamic 3D logo animation. This square template assembles glossy, glass-like shapes with elegant lens flares and halftone accents for a polished finish. Ideal for intros and outros, it features clean, minimal styling, a soft gradient backdrop, and an energetic build. Easily add your logo and tagline, fine-tune background, border, and flare colors, and tailor the look to your brand in seconds. Designed for modern 3D motion graphics, this piece delivers a refined, eye‑catching reveal that works across social feeds, promos, and identity stingers.