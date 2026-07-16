Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Aurora Edge - Squaree - Original - Poster image

Aurora Edge - Square

00:06 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Glossy
Outro
3D motion graphics
7exports
rating
Create a polished brand moment with an elegant 3D logo reveal. This glossy animation pairs smooth motion with subtle lens flares, gradient ambience, and refined dot textures for a premium, modern look. The central logo assembles seamlessly and settles on a reflective floor with a clean tagline hold, making it perfect for intros, outros, and idents. Fully customize colors, flares, and typography to match your branding. Ideal for companies, creators, and studios seeking a minimal, high‑end logo animation that elevates production value in seconds.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Goldenmotion
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us