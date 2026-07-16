Aurora Edge - Square

Create a polished brand moment with an elegant 3D logo reveal. This glossy animation pairs smooth motion with subtle lens flares, gradient ambience, and refined dot textures for a premium, modern look. The central logo assembles seamlessly and settles on a reflective floor with a clean tagline hold, making it perfect for intros, outros, and idents. Fully customize colors, flares, and typography to match your branding. Ideal for companies, creators, and studios seeking a minimal, high‑end logo animation that elevates production value in seconds.