Aurora Edge - Square

Make your logo unforgettable with a sleek 3D glow reveal. This square template blends luminous light trails, chromatic aberration, and refined depth of field to spotlight your brand with premium polish. Add your logo and tagline, fine‑tune glow and line colors, and toggle optical effects for a perfect match. Ideal for intros, outros, and social bumpers, it delivers a clean, minimal, and futuristic look that works with any identity. Fast to customize and built for crisp brand impact, it’s your go‑to stinger when you need elegant motion graphics that simply shine.