Line Light Reveal - Square

Templates
/
Outro
Square
6-15s
Gloss
Corporate
Glow
Outline
Elegant
Logo Animation
Full HD
Music
More details
Line Light Reveal - Square - Original - Poster image
Smaille profile image
Created by Smaille
8exports
8 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Your logo takes the stage with sleek sophistication in our Line Light Reveal template. Watch as glowing lines carve a path across the screen, teasing an air of mystery before your brand is unveiled. With customization options for your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors, it's the ultimate choice for tech experts, creative mavens, and anyone seeking a polished intro or outro.
Similar templates
Best of Smaille
Clean Neon Reveal - Square Original theme video
Clean Neon Reveal - Square
Edit
By hushahir
6s
2
3
11
Make your mark with the Clean Neon Reveal, where glowing neon lines and a dynamic animation artfully unveil your brand. Tailor the colors to match your identity and add a personal touch with your logo and tagline. Optimized for any platform, this template delivers a cutting-edge reveal that shines in every presentation, ad, or educational piece.
Colorful Lines Reveal - Square Original theme video
Colorful Lines Reveal - Square
Edit
By PixBolt
8s
5
3
12
Transport your audience into a realm of wonder with our logo reveal template, where colors and lines intertwine in a resplendent 3D spectacle. This Colorful Lines Reveal template is perfect for any platform needing that wow-factor. Customize the logo, tagline, and a palette of colors to match your brand identity, and watch as your animated masterpiece captivates viewers across YouTube, Facebook, and beyond.
Sketch Reveal - Square Original theme video
Sketch Reveal - Square
Edit
By PixBolt
7s
5
3
13
Step into a world where creativity meets clarity with our Sketch Reveal template. Watch as dynamic shapes and lines artfully sketch out your brand’s identity, creating a crisp and modern introduction. Perfect for intros, commercials, and events, this reveal is fully customizable. Add your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to craft a polished, ready-to-publish masterpiece that stands out.
Dynamic 3D Intro - Square Original theme video
Dynamic 3D Intro - Square
Edit
By 12artlife12
7s
7
3
9
Embark on a visual journey with our Dynamic 3D Intro template that threads your brand into the digital fabric, one dynamic contour at a time. A full-spin finale and lustrous touches, customizable fonts, and colors culminate in a striking statement, ensnaring your audience's gaze. Engrave your tagline in this masterpiece, ready to launch as your broadcast emblem or an audacious opening act.
Elegant 3D Reveal - Post Original theme video
Elegant 3D Reveal - Post
Edit
By 12artlife12
7s
7
3
10
Introducing a modern twist to logo reveals, the Elegant 3D Reveal showcases your logo with an immersive, rotating animation that captivates from the first glance. Tailor the experience with your choice of fonts and colors to complement the gloss effect that highlights your tagline to perfection. This ready-to-publish video will make your brand unforgettable.
Abstract Contour Extrusion - Square Original theme video
Abstract Contour Extrusion - Square
Edit
By Mr.Rabbit
6s
7
3
10
Introduce your brand's signature with our stunning Abstract Contour Extrusion template, where the logo takes center stage, embraced by its own contours and captivating circular motions. As it rotates to transform into the final, gleaming version, a subtle ripple radiates in the background, inviting your audience to dive into the story you're about to unfold. Customize the colors, fonts, and tagline to make this grand reveal uniquely yours, ready to be the opening note of your next big hit.
Stroke Clean Reveal - Square Original theme video
Stroke Clean Reveal - Square
Edit
By Moysher
7s
17
3
15
Step into the spotlight with our Stroke Clean Reveal. A single line carves out your identity before a shimmering gradient infuses life into your brand's colors. Customizable fonts and colors ensure that your logo shines against the natural hues and final glare. Perfect for any platform, this video is your ticket to a professional, memorable introduction.
Hexa Extrusion Ident - Square Original theme video
Hexa Extrusion Ident - Square
Edit
By Mr.Rabbit
7s
7
3
9
Invite the viewer into your brand's world with a stunning logo animation that materializes from a cascade of hexagonal particles, creating an immersive 3D effect. The Hexa Extrusion Ident template offers a way to showcase your emblem with depth and sophistication, perfect for intros, presentations, and social media. Customize with your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to make a memorable statement.
