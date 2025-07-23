Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help
Neon Reveal
Created by Moysher
10exports
8 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Step into the limelight with the Neon Reveal template. A single neon line traces your logo, building suspense before a show of movement offers a modern twist. Customize your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to create a bold, ready-to-publish video that will dazzle on any display. Perfect for intros, outros, or full standalone presentations.
Similar templates
Best of Moysher
By Moysher
7s
9
3
23
Step into the spotlight with our Line Reveal, a display of sophistication and style. Watch as a vibrant, geometric dance unfolds, culminating in the striking reveal of your logo in brilliant clarity. Customize it with your own branding elements and captivate audiences on YouTube, in presentations, or across any platform.
By AlexG1985
6s
2
3
8
Step into a world where elegance meets modernity with the Smooth & Stylish Reveal. Perfect for creating stylish intros or compelling promos, this template's sleek design and fluid transitions ensure your logo and tagline are revealed in the most polished fashion. Versatility meets easy customization, letting you make your mark with fonts and colors that resonate with your brand.
By 12artlife12
7s
7
3
9
Embark on a visual journey with our Dynamic 3D Intro template that threads your brand into the digital fabric, one dynamic contour at a time. A full-spin finale and lustrous touches, customizable fonts, and colors culminate in a striking statement, ensnaring your audience's gaze. Engrave your tagline in this masterpiece, ready to launch as your broadcast emblem or an audacious opening act.
By 12artlife12
7s
7
3
10
Introducing a modern twist to logo reveals, the Elegant 3D Reveal showcases your logo with an immersive, rotating animation that captivates from the first glance. Tailor the experience with your choice of fonts and colors to complement the gloss effect that highlights your tagline to perfection. This ready-to-publish video will make your brand unforgettable.
By Mr.Rabbit
6s
7
3
10
Introduce your brand's signature with our stunning Abstract Contour Extrusion template, where the logo takes center stage, embraced by its own contours and captivating circular motions. As it rotates to transform into the final, gleaming version, a subtle ripple radiates in the background, inviting your audience to dive into the story you're about to unfold. Customize the colors, fonts, and tagline to make this grand reveal uniquely yours, ready to be the opening note of your next big hit.
By Moysher
7s
17
3
15
Step into the spotlight with our Stroke Clean Reveal. A single line carves out your identity before a shimmering gradient infuses life into your brand's colors. Customizable fonts and colors ensure that your logo shines against the natural hues and final glare. Perfect for any platform, this video is your ticket to a professional, memorable introduction.
By Moysher
7s
13
3
15
Step into the future of branding with our Stroke Pixel Reveal template. Watch as lines craft your logo's silhouette, filling it with a burst of cubic brilliance before it's unveiled. A glossy, reflective logo emerges, standing proudly amidst a clean backdrop. Your logo and tagline shine with customizable fonts and colors, ready to captivate audiences on various screen displays.
By koma
7s
4
3
8
Modern and clean, the perfect opener for business videos and any YouTube channel that appreciates precision and thoughtfulness. Start the next product release or review video, a presentation, yearly report or online lesson with this classy logo intro, showing the impact of your brand.
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help