Flipping Pieces Logo Reveal - Post

Showcase your brand with a sleek 3D logo reveal built from flipping pieces and refined lighting. This elegant, minimal ident is perfect for intros and outros, holding your logo center stage with a subtle particle backdrop and soft lens flares. Easily customize background colors, toggle original logo colors or override them, and add a tagline in your preferred font. Designed to look great across multiple aspect ratios, this polished animation keeps focus on your branding while delivering smooth, professional motion.