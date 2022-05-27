Loading Glitch Logo Reveal - Post

Give your brand a high-energy entrance with a glitch-driven logo reveal. This design opens with a sleek loading bar and type-on title, then surges into bold RGB-split distortions before showcasing your logo and tagline on a clean, dark backdrop. The scanline texture, displacement warps, and quick-hit transitions deliver a modern, digital aesthetic ideal for intros, outros, promos, and channel branding across platforms. Easily customize the text, colors, and logo to match your identity and launch a striking, memorable ident in seconds.