Merge Cinematic Reflective Intro - Square

16 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
30fps
3images
2texts
1font
1audio
Set the stage for a memorable reveal with our Merge Cinematic Reflective Intro template. Featuring a smooth title entry that transitions to a radiant 3D logo, this animation builds suspense and delivers a premium brand showcase. Fit for cinematic trailers or high-end promotions, customize with your logos, tagline, and brand colors effortlessly. Make an impact with a video that's polished, professional, and ready to premiere.
Themes (8)
Similar templates
Best of Goldenmotion