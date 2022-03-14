Modern Glitch Logo 2 - Vertical

Make an unforgettable entrance with a sharp, modern glitch logo animation. This energetic intro/outro blends digital distortion, RGB split effects, neon streaks and scanning bars over a dark, tech-inspired backdrop. Easily drop in your logo and titles, fine‑tune colors, and render across multiple aspect ratios for social, streams, or promos. Perfect for bold branding, channel idents, and fast-paced content that demands attention.