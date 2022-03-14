Modern Glitch Logo 2 - Vertical
00:05 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 24 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
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Make an unforgettable entrance with a sharp, modern glitch logo animation. This energetic intro/outro blends digital distortion, RGB split effects, neon streaks and scanning bars over a dark, tech-inspired backdrop. Easily drop in your logo and titles, fine‑tune colors, and render across multiple aspect ratios for social, streams, or promos. Perfect for bold branding, channel idents, and fast-paced content that demands attention.
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