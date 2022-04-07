Modern Glitch Logo 3 - Horizontal

Make a sharp entrance with a modern, glitch‑driven logo reveal. Neon glow, RGB split, light trails and scan sweeps build energy before locking to a clean mark with an optional tagline. Perfect as an intro or outro for YouTube, streaming, promos and brand idents. Swap in your logo or title, set fonts and colors, and render in minutes. Designed for impact on a dark stage, it delivers a futuristic digital edge without complexity and keeps your brand front and center.