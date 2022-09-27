Modern Glitch Reveal - Post

Bring a bold, hi‑tech edge to your brand with a glitch‑driven logo reveal. This energetic intro/outro delivers neon glow, vertical light streaks, RGB split moments and scanning bars that assemble your mark with striking clarity. A centered layout keeps focus on your logo, followed by a clean tagline beat. Fully customizable and responsive to multiple formats, it’s ideal for YouTube, streams, promos and tech‑themed content. Swap in your logo, edit the tagline, tweak colors, and export a polished, modern ident in minutes.