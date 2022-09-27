Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Modern Glitch Reveal - Post - Original - Poster image

Modern Glitch Reveal - Post

00:08 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Glitch
Intro
Outro
Digital
425exports
rating
Bring a bold, hi‑tech edge to your brand with a glitch‑driven logo reveal. This energetic intro/outro delivers neon glow, vertical light streaks, RGB split moments and scanning bars that assemble your mark with striking clarity. A centered layout keeps focus on your logo, followed by a clean tagline beat. Fully customizable and responsive to multiple formats, it’s ideal for YouTube, streams, promos and tech‑themed content. Swap in your logo, edit the tagline, tweak colors, and export a polished, modern ident in minutes.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Goldenmotion
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Themes (4)
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us