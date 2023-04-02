Multi Photo Reveal - Vertical

Showcase your visuals in a clean, modern grid that snaps together and transforms into a bold logo reveal. This minimal, energetic intro blends tile reveals, staggered motion and subtle light leaks over a dark gradient backdrop. Easily swap in your photos or videos, add your logo and tagline, and adjust colors and frames to match your brand. Perfect for product highlights, fashion, travel, events and channel branding, it delivers a polished identity moment in seconds and works beautifully across horizontal and vertical formats.