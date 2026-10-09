QueryFlip - Post
00:08 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
7exports
Turn a typed query into a polished 3D brand moment. This clean, digital template uses a search bar UI, typewriter animation, and a satisfying click to transition into a centered, extruded logo reveal. Minimal styling, smooth motion, and subtle light-leak accents keep focus on your brand. Perfect for intros, outros, website promos, and SEO-driven content. Customize colors and typography to match your identity and launch with confidence.
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