Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us

Search Bar Intro - Post

Templates
/
Branding
Post
6-15s
Search
Modern
Simple
Logo Animation
Minimalist
Full HD
Music
More details
Search Bar Intro - Post - Original - Poster image
Smaille profile image
Created by Smaille
28exports
13 seconds
1080p (1080x1350)
30fps
6videos
1image
2texts
2fonts
1audio
Create a compelling narrative for your brand with our Search Bar Intro template. As the typewriter effect completes a search query, anticipation mounts until your logo heralds your brand's prominence. Geared for digital platforms and businesses, this reveal ensures your introduction is modern, sophisticated, and unforgettable. Tailor it with your own video, image, and thematic colors for maximum effect.
Available formats
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Smaille
Search Frame Reveal - Post Original theme video
Search Frame Reveal - Post
Edit
By Promak
14s
21
28
10
Elevate your brand with the Search Frame Reveal – a sleek and modern animation perfect for businesses, tech startups, or content creators looking to leave a lasting impression. This dynamic project begins with a realistic search bar interaction, creating a sense of discovery, and seamlessly transitions into your logo reveal, highlighting your brand with precision and style.
Search Logo Reveal - Post Original theme video
Search Logo Reveal - Post
Edit
By vivace_studio
10s
9
4
18
Initiate your brand's digital journey with our Search Logo Reveal template, designed to capture the anticipation of a revelatory search. Watch as your logo transitions from query to result, symbolizing your brand as the answer to your audience's needs. Fully customizable with your tagline and brand palette, this experience becomes uniquely yours. Ideal for intros and outros, it’s the first step to creating a memorable digital footprint.
Sleek Search Unveil - Post Sky theme video
Sleek Search Unveil - Post
Edit
By Goldenmotion
9s
25
10
13
Introduce your brand with a digital twist using the Sleek Search Unveil template. Your logo takes center stage as the ultimate search result, showcasing your brand's prominence and relevance. Fully customizable with your tagline, fonts, and colors, it’s your turn to be what everyone's been looking for. Perfect for intros or as a polished, standalone video, ideal for any platform.
Search Logo With Images - Post Original theme video
Search Logo With Images - Post
Edit
By vivace_studio
12s
28
15
20
Stand out in style with our Search Logo With Images template. A clean, modern search bar reveals a stream of photos before showcasing your logo as the ultimate result. Fully customizable, it’s designed for multipurpose use. Just add your media and brand identity. Perfect for YouTube, Facebook, or any platform, this template makes your brand the one everyone’s searching for!
Red Button Logo Reveal - Post Original theme video
Red Button Logo Reveal - Post
Edit
By vivace_studio
8s
9
4
24
Step up your branding game with this sleek, contemporary Red Button Logo Reveal. The animation unfurls your logo and tagline with a crisp, artistic flair, captivating your audience instantly. Customize this multipurpose masterpiece with your brand's fonts and colors, ready to hit play on platforms like YouTube, Vimeo, and beyond.
Loading Search Bar - Post Original theme video
Loading Search Bar - Post
Edit
By vivace_studio
11s
9
7
14
Capture your audience's attention with our Loading Search Bar template. With its sleek and dynamic design, this multipurpose motion graphics video is perfect for showcasing your brand or message. The animated search bar simulates the typing of keywords, adding an interactive element to your content. Easily customize the template with your logo and text to create a video that stands out. Whether you're an online educator, content creator, or marketer, this ready-to-publish template will elevate your visual storytelling and engage your viewers.
Web Search Photo Roll - Post Original theme video
Web Search Photo Roll - Post
Edit
By vivace_studio
12s
24
9
15
Web Search Photo Roll - Post features a search animation with your custom search term and then reveals a roll of analogue photos of you choice. All of it styled with sleek, modern design.
Clean Search Reveal - Post Original theme video
Clean Search Reveal - Post
Edit
By thundermotion2021
8s
2
4
16
Introduce your brand with the sophistication it deserves. Our Clean Search Reveal template offers a corporate style entrance for your logo, with a dynamic search bar scenario that sets the stage for your business's online narrative. Ideal for tech promos, website intros, or business presentations, simply add your logo, tagline, and customize fonts and colors to match your corporate identity. Showcase your brand's professionalism with clarity and impact.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us