Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Rhythm Opener

Templates
/
Video Ads
6-15s
Landscape
Urban
Stomp
Fast
Flare
Outline
Full HD
Music
Rhythm Opener - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:12
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Goldenmotion profile image
Created by Goldenmotion
29exports
12 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
8videos
1image
9texts
2fonts
1audio
Energize your audience with a visual feast of bold typography and lively animations using our Rhythm Opener template. Tailor every beat with your images, videos, and text to create an electrifying opener or promo for platforms like YouTube and Facebook.
Similar templates
Best of Goldenmotion
Fast Stomp Opener main theme video
Fast Stomp Opener
Edit
By Goldenmotion
10s
25
14
10
Energize your audience with a snappy and stylish Fast Stomp Opener. It's perfect for an urban chic crowd, featuring seamless transitions that turn every frame into a memorable visual statement. Easily customize the logo, tagline, and visual elements to make your content pop. Whether you're showcasing a fashion line or flaunting sports highlights, your message will pack a punch.
Aberration Stomp Original theme video
Aberration Stomp
Edit
By mocarg
9s
24
11
4
A quick, trendy promo video with animated text that goes straight to the point before revealing your animated logo. A great opener for any kind of content, from vlogs and travel reports, to educational videos, presentations, video ads, product reviews and more. Get inspired with 17 industry-specific themes.
Sport Promo 2 Original theme video
Sport Promo 2
Edit
By any_motion
12s
24
10
6
This template includes 4 media holder, 4 text holders and 1 logo holder. Impress your audience with this actively animated template.
Sport Promo 1 Original theme video
Sport Promo 1
Edit
By any_motion
14s
26
12
9
This template includes 4 media holder, 4 text holders and 1 logo holder. Impress your audience with this actively animated template.
Trendy Stomp Original theme video
Trendy Stomp
Edit
By Goldenmotion
9s
24
13
10
Get ready to make a bold statement with our Trendy Stomp template. This high-energy stomp video is designed to grab attention and captivate your audience. With its dynamic animations and bold typography synced with audio, this multipurpose template is perfect for promotional content, event intros, or engaging ads. Easily customize the text to amplify your message and make a lasting impression. Create a ready-to-publish video that breaks through the noise and leaves a lasting impact.
Simple & Clean Words Original theme video
Simple & Clean Words
Edit
By bbpixel
7s
5
10
5
Simple & Clean Words Logo Reveal is a minimalist and clean looking animation made to show your logo and message in a fast and interesting way. Describe your business with big text which then rotates and transforms into your logo.
Colorful Stomp Opener Original theme video
Colorful Stomp Opener
Edit
By onbothsides
7s
23
15
22
Gear up for a dynamic and rhythm-driven journey with our slideshow template, Colorful Stomp Opener. Designed for energetic presentations, each slide features vibrant animations and fluid transitions that keep viewers engaged. Perfect for product reveals or storytelling, this template ensures your images and text dance to the beat, creating truly unforgettable content. Elevate your message with a touch of excitement and flair.
Urban Opener 156465 theme video
Urban Opener
Edit
By Goldenmotion
15s
23
31
10
Experience a whirlwind of energy in our 15-second after-effect slideshow. Rapid-fire transitions propel images with intense dynamism, capturing the essence of speed and movement. Explosive effects amplify the visual journey, culminating in the grand reveal of your logo. Perfect for sports and high-octane projects craving a burst of exhilarating vitality.
