Rotating Photo Logo Reveal 2 - Post

Create a polished logo reveal that starts with a sleek row of framed photos and rotates into your brand. This minimalist 3D design features clean photo prints, subtle light leaks, and a crisp centered end-card with room for a title and tagline. Customize four media slots, swap in your logo or text, adjust colors and fonts, and fine‑tune light‑leak tint and intensity. Toggle frame styling as needed. Ideal for intros, outros, and channel branding across formats, it delivers fast, modern impact with refined motion and effortless setup.