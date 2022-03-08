Rotating Photo Logo Reveal - Square
00:05 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 5 videos · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
399exports
Showcase your brand with a clean, fast logo animation. Rotating photo panels slide into a refined layout, then transform into a smooth 3D-style logo reveal with a customizable tagline. This minimalist design keeps focus on your identity while offering bold visual impact. Easily swap in your images, adjust colors, and fine-tune the look to match your brand. Perfect for modern intros and outros across social and corporate content. Create a polished, professional impression in seconds.
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