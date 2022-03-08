Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Rotating Photo Logo Reveal - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Rotating Photo Logo Reveal - Vertical

00:05 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 5 videos · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Outro
Minimal
Slide-in
1.2Kexports
rating
Showcase your brand with a clean, fast logo animation. Rotating photo panels slide into a refined layout, then transform into a smooth 3D-style logo reveal with a customizable tagline. This minimalist design keeps focus on your identity while offering bold visual impact. Easily swap in your images, adjust colors, and fine-tune the look to match your brand. Perfect for modern intros and outros across social and corporate content. Create a polished, professional impression in seconds.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Goldenmotion
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Pack (2)
Themes (5)
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us