Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Short Stomp Promo 2 - Original - Poster image

Short Stomp Promo 2

00:18 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 11 images · 10 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Stomp style
Bold
Kinetic typography
Sliding panel
1.3Kexports
rating
Build a high-impact stomp promo in seconds. This fast, square-friendly template combines bold kinetic titles, sliding panel wipes, color gradients, and light-leak overlays to keep attention on your message. Drop in your images, edit headlines, and finish with a crisp logo end card. Ideal for social ads, product teasers, releases, and brand highlights, it delivers energetic pacing and seamless transitions for maximum engagement. Flexible controls make customization easy, so you can match your brand and export a polished promo fast.
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Goldenmotion
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Try for free
Try for free
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us