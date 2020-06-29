Short Stomp Promo 2

Build a high-impact stomp promo in seconds. This fast, square-friendly template combines bold kinetic titles, sliding panel wipes, color gradients, and light-leak overlays to keep attention on your message. Drop in your images, edit headlines, and finish with a crisp logo end card. Ideal for social ads, product teasers, releases, and brand highlights, it delivers energetic pacing and seamless transitions for maximum engagement. Flexible controls make customization easy, so you can match your brand and export a polished promo fast.