Simple Photo Logo Reveal 2 - Post

Create a polished brand moment with a clean photo-led logo animation. This minimalist design builds a sleek row of framed images that parts to reveal your logo and tagline. Enjoy smooth, staggered motion, subtle light leaks, and a refined layout that keeps attention on your brand. Easily customize images, logo, tagline, frame color, and background to match your identity. Ideal for intros, outros, and quick promos across platforms and formats. Deliver a modern, elegant look in just a few clicks.