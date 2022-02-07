Simple Photo Logo Reveal - Square
00:05 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 8 videos · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
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Create a modern intro or outro that opens with a refined photo montage and finishes on a crisp logo reveal. This minimal design uses elegant photo frames, subtle light leaks, and smooth sliding transitions to present your visuals with polish. Add your images or clips, drop in a logo and a short tagline, then adjust background, frame, and accent colors. Great for brands, portfolios, and channels that want a clean, contemporary identity moment without the clutter.
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