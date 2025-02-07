en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Sleek Search Intro

Templates
/
Intro
2K
6-15s
Landscape
Search
Website
Flare
Simple
Minimalist
Music
Gaming
Education
More details
Sleek Search Intro - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:08
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Goldenmotion profile image
Created by Goldenmotion
10exports
8 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
1image
2texts
2fonts
1audio
Set the digital stage with our Sleek Search Intro template. Transform the way you introduce your brand through a crisp 3D animation where a search bar leads the way to your logo's big reveal. This sleek and modern template offers customized text, fonts, and colors, making it perfect for tech intros, website headers, or digital marketing campaigns that aim to impress and engage.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Goldenmotion
Search Logo With Images Original theme video
Search Logo With Images
Edit
By vivace_studio
12s
23
15
21
Search Logo With Images is a clean and minimalist logo reveal where your customer types some text in the search bar, photos are displayed and your business comes up as a search result and is exactly what they were looking for!
Vortex Formation Original theme video
Vortex Formation
Edit
By Goldenmotion
9s
7
3
16
Define the art of the reveal with the Vortex Formation template. Witness a sophisticated whirlwind construct your logo in 3D space, as a cyclone of lines contours an emblem bursting with your brand's essence. This masterpiece, tailor-made for showcase moments in corporate videos or tech Branding.
Revolving Stylish Reveal Original theme video
Revolving Stylish Reveal
Edit
By Goldenmotion
7s
5
3
9
Catch the eye with sophistication and a sleek design using the Revolving Stylish Reveal. Your logo elements come together from all sides, culminating in a stylish central assemble with a suave rotation. Tailor it with your tagline, fonts, and colors to match your brand's identity. Perfect for a grand reveal, your video will be ready to make its mark as a standalone spectacle or an elegant opener.
3D Fusion Dynamic Reveal Original theme video
3D Fusion Dynamic Reveal
Edit
By Goldenmotion
7s
7
3
12
Unveil your brand in style with our 3D Fusion Dynamic Reveal template. Experience the seamless fusion of multiple layers, creating a captivating 3D logo adorned with mesmerizing light reflections. As your logo dynamically converges, a compelling slogan emerges beneath, capturing your audience's attention. This multipurpose motion graphics video is perfect for intros, outros, or standalone presentations. Customize it with your logo, tagline, and colors to create a video that truly represents your brand and leaves a lasting impression.
Clean Rotating 3D Logo - Horizontal Original theme video
Clean Rotating 3D Logo - Horizontal
Edit
By Goldenmotion
8s
5
3
8
Simple and clean 3D Logo with rotating animation with awesome logo cuts and dynamic movement.
Pieces Logo Reveal Original theme video
Pieces Logo Reveal
Edit
By LuisBranco
7s
4
4
21
Create your logo or text reveal with Pieces Logo Reveal, a crisp animation where your logo is assembled out of it's constituent pieces! Featuring dozens of high impact options to customize the look and feel of the video with detailed controls over shadows, reflections and other effects. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
Sleek Search Unveil Sky theme video
Sleek Search Unveil
Edit
By Goldenmotion
9s
24
10
13
Introduce your brand with a digital twist using the Sleek Search Unveil template. Your logo takes center stage as the ultimate search result, showcasing your brand's prominence and relevance. Fully customizable with your tagline, fonts, and colors, it’s your turn to be what everyone's been looking for. Perfect for intros or as a polished, standalone video, ideal for any platform.
Shadow to Shine Reveal Light theme video
Shadow to Shine Reveal
Edit
By TippyTop
10s
6
4
14
Your brand's journey from obscurity to prominence is beautifully crafted in our Shadow to Shine Reveal template. With just a few clicks, your logo and tagline are bathed in an aura of sophistication, transforming a once dark canvas into a narrative of elegance and prestige. Perfectly suited for widescreen displays, your message will resonate long after the screen fades to black.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us