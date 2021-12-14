Stomp Photo Wall Logo 2 - Horizontal

Showcase your story with an energetic stomp photo wall that snaps to the beat and finishes with a crisp logo reveal. This modern, minimal design arranges your images in a dynamic grid, accented by stylish light leaks and tinted overlays. Ideal for intros, promos, and outros alike, it keeps attention on your visuals while delivering a bold, branded finish. Easily customize your logo, tagline, photos or videos, font, and colors to match your identity. Deliver a polished, engaging opener that feels current, rhythmic, and memorable—ready to amplify your content across platforms.