Slideshow for my birthday party
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Stomp Photo Wall Logo 2 - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Stomp Photo Wall Logo 2 - Vertical

00:17 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 12 videos · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Stomp style
Outro
Mosaic
2.6Kexports
rating
Showcase your story with an energetic stomp photo wall that snaps to the beat and finishes with a crisp logo reveal. This modern, minimal design arranges your images in a dynamic grid, accented by stylish light leaks and tinted overlays. Ideal for intros, promos, and outros alike, it keeps attention on your visuals while delivering a bold, branded finish. Easily customize your logo, tagline, photos or videos, font, and colors to match your identity. Deliver a polished, engaging opener that feels current, rhythmic, and memorable—ready to amplify your content across platforms.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Goldenmotion
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Themes (4)
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us