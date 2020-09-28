Vertical Dynamic Fast Opener

Create a high-energy vertical opener built for social-first promos. This design blends stomp-style typography, fast transitions, light leaks, and tasteful glitch details over full-screen visuals. Insert your photos or videos, highlight bold headlines, and finish with a clean logo reveal and tagline. Optimized for 9:16 stories and reels, it’s perfect for quick product teasers, brand announcements, or event highlights. Customize colors, fonts, and pacing with ease to match your identity and message.