Vertical Fast Logo Album

Showcase your story in a fast, vertical Polaroid slideshow that finishes with a bold logo reveal. This 3D motion graphics template features film-look details like light leaks and grain, crisp photo-card frames, and smooth card flips to keep viewers engaged. Ideal for Stories, promos, photography reels, portfolios, events, and brand highlights. Customize media, colors and tagline to match your style, and deliver a polished opener or outro that feels both nostalgic and modern—perfect for fashion, travel, lifestyle or product teasers.