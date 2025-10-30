Drawing Lower Third 4

6 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
3texts
2fonts
1audio
Give your videos a modern, artistic flair with our Drawing Lower Third template. With bold typography and playful animated sketches, it brings character and energy to any project. Customize names, roles, and colors to match your brand and make your content stand out. Perfect for YouTube intros, vlogs, and creative videos.
Pack (9)
Similar templates
Best of HannaDarling
Give your videos a modern, artistic flair with our Drawing Lower Third template. With bold typography and playful animated sketches, it brings character and energy to any project. Customize names, roles, and colors to match your brand and make your content stand out. Perfect for YouTube intros, vlogs, and creative videos.
Give your videos a modern, artistic flair with our Drawing Lower Third template. With bold typography and playful animated sketches, it brings character and energy to any project. Customize names, roles, and colors to match your brand and make your content stand out. Perfect for YouTube intros, vlogs, and creative videos.
Give your videos a modern, artistic flair with our Drawing Lower Third template. With bold typography and playful animated sketches, it brings character and energy to any project. Customize names, roles, and colors to match your brand and make your content stand out. Perfect for YouTube intros, vlogs, and creative videos.
Give your videos a modern, artistic flair with our Drawing Lower Third template. With bold typography and playful animated sketches, it brings character and energy to any project. Customize names, roles, and colors to match your brand and make your content stand out. Perfect for YouTube intros, vlogs, and creative videos.
Give your videos a modern, artistic flair with our Drawing Lower Third template. With bold typography and playful animated sketches, it brings character and energy to any project. Customize names, roles, and colors to match your brand and make your content stand out. Perfect for YouTube intros, vlogs, and creative videos.
Give your videos a modern, artistic flair with our Drawing Lower Third template. With bold typography and playful animated sketches, it brings character and energy to any project. Customize names, roles, and colors to match your brand and make your content stand out. Perfect for YouTube intros, vlogs, and creative videos.
Give your videos a modern, artistic flair with our Drawing Lower Third template. With bold typography and playful animated sketches, it brings character and energy to any project. Customize names, roles, and colors to match your brand and make your content stand out. Perfect for YouTube intros, vlogs, and creative videos.
Give your videos a modern, artistic flair with our Drawing Lower Third template. With bold typography and playful animated sketches, it brings character and energy to any project. Customize names, roles, and colors to match your brand and make your content stand out. Perfect for YouTube intros, vlogs, and creative videos.
Give your videos a modern, artistic flair with our Drawing Lower Third template. With bold typography and playful animated sketches, it brings character and energy to any project. Customize names, roles, and colors to match your brand and make your content stand out. Perfect for YouTube intros, vlogs, and creative videos.