Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help
Drawing Lower Third 7
Created by HannaDarling
6exports
6 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
3texts
2fonts
1audio
Give your videos a modern, artistic flair with our Drawing Lower Third template. With bold typography and playful animated sketches, it brings character and energy to any project. Customize names, roles, and colors to match your brand and make your content stand out. Perfect for YouTube intros, vlogs, and creative videos.
Similar templates
Best of HannaDarling
By HannaDarling
5s
1
4
16
Elevate your video content with Lower Thirds Distinct, a sleek and modern template that adds a touch of sophistication to any project. Featuring a distinctive layout and refined typography, it’s perfect for interviews, presentations, and creative productions. With full control over text, fonts, and colors, you can easily customize every detail to match your vision and achieve a polished, professional look.
By HannaDarling
5s
1
4
17
Elevate your video content with Lower Thirds Distinct, a sleek and modern template that adds a touch of sophistication to any project. Featuring a distinctive layout and refined typography, it’s perfect for interviews, presentations, and creative productions. With full control over text, fonts, and colors, you can easily customize every detail to match your vision and achieve a polished, professional look.
By HannaDarling
5s
1
4
15
Elevate your video content with Lower Thirds Distinct, a sleek and modern template that adds a touch of sophistication to any project. Featuring a distinctive layout and refined typography, it’s perfect for interviews, presentations, and creative productions. With full control over text, fonts, and colors, you can easily customize every detail to match your vision and achieve a polished, professional look.
By HannaDarling
5s
1
3
13
Elevate your video content with Lower Thirds Distinct, a sleek and modern template that adds a touch of sophistication to any project. Featuring a distinctive layout and refined typography, it’s perfect for interviews, presentations, and creative productions. With full control over text, fonts, and colors, you can easily customize every detail to match your vision and achieve a polished, professional look.
By HannaDarling
5s
1
3
12
Elevate your video content with Lower Thirds Distinct, a sleek and modern template that adds a touch of sophistication to any project. Featuring a distinctive layout and refined typography, it’s perfect for interviews, presentations, and creative productions. With full control over text, fonts, and colors, you can easily customize every detail to match your vision and achieve a polished, professional look.
By HannaDarling
5s
1
4
16
Elevate your video content with Lower Thirds Distinct, a sleek and modern template that adds a touch of sophistication to any project. Featuring a distinctive layout and refined typography, it’s perfect for interviews, presentations, and creative productions. With full control over text, fonts, and colors, you can easily customize every detail to match your vision and achieve a polished, professional look.
By HannaDarling
5s
1
5
17
Elevate your video content with Lower Thirds Distinct, a sleek and modern template that adds a touch of sophistication to any project. Featuring a distinctive layout and refined typography, it’s perfect for interviews, presentations, and creative productions. With full control over text, fonts, and colors, you can easily customize every detail to match your vision and achieve a polished, professional look.
By HannaDarling
6s
1
4
15
Elevate your video content with Lower Thirds Distinct, a sleek and modern template that adds a touch of sophistication to any project. Featuring a distinctive layout and refined typography, it’s perfect for interviews, presentations, and creative productions. With full control over text, fonts, and colors, you can easily customize every detail to match your vision and achieve a polished, professional look.
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help