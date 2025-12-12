Menu
Sleek Lines Lower Third 3
Created by HannaDarling
8exports
6 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
60fps
2texts
2fonts
1audio
Showcase your on-screen text with elegance with our Sleek Lines Lower Third, featuring sleek lines and balanced typography that enhance your interviews and presentations. This template lets you customize names, titles, and colors to match your branding for a polished, modern appearance. It's a professional and subtle touch that elevates your video content.
Similar templates
Best of HannaDarling
By ToresMotion
7s
1
5
14
Get your message across with striking clarity using our fast-paced, dynamic Text Kinetic Animation template. Perfect for intros and titles across YouTube or Facebook, your content will captivate audiences with modern kinetic rhythm and sharp transitions. Customize text, fonts, and colors to make your bold statements soar on any display.
By ToresMotion
7s
1
7
20
By ToresMotion
7s
1
7
20
By starlight_motion
10s
1
4
10
Step into the holiday spirit with our Glowing Christmas and New Year Typography that illuminates your content with elegance. Soft golden ribbons and bold red labels frame your message in a festive display of Christmas and New Year charm. Customizable text, fonts, and colors allow you to tailor the look to your brand’s holiday vision. Create a seamless narrative for your seasonal promos or social media with this video.
By starlight_motion
10s
1
4
10
By starlight_motion
10s
1
5
11
By starlight_motion
10s
1
5
12
By starlight_motion
10s
1
4
11
