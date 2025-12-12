Try for free
Sleek Lines Lower Third 5

Templates
/
Youtuber
0-6s
Landscape
Outline
Lower Third
Title
Overlay
Transparent
Simple
Minimalist
Full HD
Music
More details
Lower Thirds Minimalist 5 - Original - Poster image
HannaDarling profile image
Created by HannaDarling
8exports
6 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
60fps
3texts
2fonts
1audio
Showcase your on-screen text with elegance with our Sleek Lines Lower Third, featuring sleek lines and balanced typography that enhance your interviews and presentations. This template lets you customize names, titles, and colors to match your branding for a polished, modern appearance. It's a professional and subtle touch that elevates your video content.
Best of HannaDarling
Text Kinetic Animation 2 Original theme video
Text Kinetic Animation 2
Edit
By ToresMotion
5s
1
4
11
Get your message across with striking clarity using our fast-paced, dynamic Text Kinetic Animation template. Perfect for intros and titles across YouTube or Facebook, your content will captivate audiences with modern kinetic rhythm and sharp transitions. Customize text, fonts, and colors to make your bold statements soar on any display.
Neon Stroke Title 5 Original theme video
Neon Stroke Title 5
Edit
By KloneDike
6s
1
4
7
Bring your video intros to life with the dynamic Neon Stroke Title template! Featuring glowing neon lines tracing each letter, this animation infuses energy and modern aesthetics into your content. Customize text, fonts, and colors to suit your brand and create a stylish opener or promo video. This motion graphics title is a sleek addition to projects needing an energetic, futuristic touch.
Neon Stroke Title 4 Original theme video
Neon Stroke Title 4
Edit
By KloneDike
6s
1
2
3
Bring your video intros to life with the dynamic Neon Stroke Title template! Featuring glowing neon lines tracing each letter, this animation infuses energy and modern aesthetics into your content. Customize text, fonts, and colors to suit your brand and create a stylish opener or promo video. This motion graphics title is a sleek addition to projects needing an energetic, futuristic touch.
Cartoon Stickers Transition 3 Text Left To Right theme video
Cartoon Stickers Transition 3
Edit
By kalinichev
5s
12
10
33
Add pizzazz to your content with our dynamic pop art-style stinger transition. Bursting with vibrant stickers and colorful animations, this Cartoon Stickers Transition template is designed for standout transitions in any multipurpose video. Customize with your logo, text, fonts, and colors to align with your branding, enhancing your video's flow with a snazzy, seamless overlay that's perfect for any screen.
Neon Stroke Title 9 Original theme video
Neon Stroke Title 9
Edit
By KloneDike
6s
1
2
3
Bring your video intros to life with the dynamic Neon Stroke Title template! Featuring glowing neon lines tracing each letter, this animation infuses energy and modern aesthetics into your content. Customize text, fonts, and colors to suit your brand and create a stylish opener or promo video. This motion graphics title is a sleek addition to projects needing an energetic, futuristic touch.
Neon Stroke Title 8 Original theme video
Neon Stroke Title 8
Edit
By KloneDike
6s
1
2
3
Bring your video intros to life with the dynamic Neon Stroke Title template! Featuring glowing neon lines tracing each letter, this animation infuses energy and modern aesthetics into your content. Customize text, fonts, and colors to suit your brand and create a stylish opener or promo video. This motion graphics title is a sleek addition to projects needing an energetic, futuristic touch.
Neon Stroke Title 7 Original theme video
Neon Stroke Title 7
Edit
By KloneDike
6s
1
2
3
Bring your video intros to life with the dynamic Neon Stroke Title template! Featuring glowing neon lines tracing each letter, this animation infuses energy and modern aesthetics into your content. Customize text, fonts, and colors to suit your brand and create a stylish opener or promo video. This motion graphics title is a sleek addition to projects needing an energetic, futuristic touch.
Neon Stroke Title 6 Original theme video
Neon Stroke Title 6
Edit
By KloneDike
6s
1
4
7
Bring your video intros to life with the dynamic Neon Stroke Title template! Featuring glowing neon lines tracing each letter, this animation infuses energy and modern aesthetics into your content. Customize text, fonts, and colors to suit your brand and create a stylish opener or promo video. This motion graphics title is a sleek addition to projects needing an energetic, futuristic touch.
