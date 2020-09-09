Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Hi - Tech Employee Interview - Original - Poster image

Hi - Tech Employee Interview

00:50 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 60 fps · 1 image · 13 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Digital
Promo
Interview
Corporate
Binary code
98exports
rating
Create a polished corporate interview in minutes. This tech-forward promo features clean titles, structured Q&A sections, and a refined logo end card, all set inside a dynamic data‑tunnel HUD environment. Customize names, roles, questions, answers, calls-to-action, and contact details to showcase people and messages with clarity. The minimalist, futuristic design ensures strong readability and brand impact across social feeds. Smooth transitions, dark backgrounds, and bright blue accents deliver a modern, professional tone that suits employer branding, recruitment and tech communications alike.
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Intro
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Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us