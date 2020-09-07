Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Hi - Tech Employee Testimony - Original - Poster image

Hi - Tech Employee Testimony

00:56 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 60 fps · 1 image · 17 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Title sequence
Digital
Testimonial
Interview
Corporate
90exports
rating
Showcase authentic employee stories with a sleek, tech-inspired title sequence. This template is designed for corporate interviews and testimonials, featuring dedicated sections for names, job titles, Q&A blocks, contact details, and a clean logo end card. The futuristic HUD tunnel, binary accents, and minimal typography keep attention on your message while reinforcing a modern brand. Easily customize text, colors, and logo to match your identity. Ideal for employer branding, social media communications, and tech-forward teams looking to elevate internal and external messaging.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
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Lyric Video
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Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
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Overlay
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Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us