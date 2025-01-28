en
Keep On The Slide 4

Templates
/
Slideshow
6-15s
Landscape
Stomp
Fast
Modern
Shape
Simple
Minimalist
Full HD
Music
Keep On The Slide 4
Harchenko profile image
Created by Harchenko
34exports
7 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
3videos
2texts
2fonts
1audio
Elevate your storytelling with a dazzling slideshow that brings your photos, text, and video to life! The Keep On The Slide is beautifully designed for creating presentations that inspire or marketing videos that stick. Make it truly yours by tweaking logos, taglines, colors, and more. It's your story, told in a swirl of engaging motion, ready to publish and captivate audiences on any platform. Time to shine brightly!
Themes (5)
Examples (8)
Original
Original
Blue Accent
Blue Accent
Green Accent
Green Accent
Purple Accent
Purple Accent
Yellow Accent
Yellow Accent
