Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Roadside Melancholy Lyrics - Original - Poster image

Roadside Melancholy Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 font
Lyric video
Music visualization
Music
Grunge
Paper
7exports
rating
Create a nostalgic lyric video that lets your words take center stage. This template pairs clean, centered typography with retro grunge paper textures, subtle scratches, and gentle camera drift. Smooth defocus transitions move from line to line while an elegant underline accent highlights each phrase. Import your track, add a timed lyrics file, and customize fonts, sizes, line breaks, and colors to match your brand. Optional logo support keeps your identity present. Perfect for indie, folk, lo‑fi, and reflective songs, it delivers a warm, melancholic mood and timeless style that makes every lyric resonate.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us