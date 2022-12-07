Waves Flag - Stinger Transition

Create a premium stream-ready stinger transition with a waving flag look. This overlay starts and ends fully transparent and uses a smooth full-screen wipe to hide your cut. Customize your logo and text, choose logo-only, text-only, or both, and set the wipe direction. Fine-tune cloth texture, particle accents, and colors for a bold yet minimal aesthetic. Perfect for streamers and content creators who want a dynamic, polished transition that feels elegant and energetic.