Waves Flag - Webcam Overlay

Give your live stream a polished upgrade with this animated webcam overlay. A centered, gently waving frame keeps focus on your facecam while providing room for a logo and headline beneath. The design is minimal, elegant, and fully editable—toggle elements, adjust border thickness, and fine-tune colors to match your branding. Built on a seamless loop with smooth motion, it’s perfect for gaming, podcasts, and just chatting scenes. Transparent alpha makes it drop-in ready for OBS, Streamlabs, or any editor. Keep your visuals clean and consistent while your content takes center stage.