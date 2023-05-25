3D Ribbons Reveal - Square

Bring your brand to life with a clean 3D logo animation. Flowing, colorful ribbons twist into a refined cube, revealing your logo and optional tagline on a minimalist stage. The glossy finish and fluid motion create a polished intro or outro for any channel. Easily customize background, ribbon, and container colors, swap the logo, and edit the text to match your branding. Designed for modern identity, this versatile template delivers a vibrant, professional logo reveal in seconds.