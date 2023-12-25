Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Glittering New Year 1 - Original - Poster image

Glittering New Year 1

00:05 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Greeting Card
New Year
Festive
Motion title
Snowflake
944exports
rating
Ring in the New Year with an elegant, festive motion title. This design blends gold 3D snowflakes, sparkling particles and subtle fireworks over a dark, luxurious backdrop. Smooth floating motion, soft depth of field and tasteful flares create a premium look. Easily customize the headline, greeting and supporting text, and match fonts and colors to your brand. Ideal as a greeting card, intro or post for social and video platforms, this polished New Year template helps you share warm wishes with cinematic flair.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us