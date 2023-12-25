Glittering New Year 1

Ring in the New Year with an elegant, festive motion title. This design blends gold 3D snowflakes, sparkling particles and subtle fireworks over a dark, luxurious backdrop. Smooth floating motion, soft depth of field and tasteful flares create a premium look. Easily customize the headline, greeting and supporting text, and match fonts and colors to your brand. Ideal as a greeting card, intro or post for social and video platforms, this polished New Year template helps you share warm wishes with cinematic flair.