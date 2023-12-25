Glittering New Year 2

Bring in the New Year with a polished 3D fireworks greeting that shines on any screen. Glossy firework rockets, glittering particles, light rays and subtle lens flares set a festive mood, while elegant typography and a smooth type-on effect deliver your message with style. A dark, vibrant palette and pronounced depth of field frame the text beautifully in a two-column layout. Perfect as a holiday Greeting Card, intro or outro, it’s easy to customize colors, fonts, and copy to match your brand or celebration.