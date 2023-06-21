Golden Luxury Stories 2 - Post
00:10 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 image · 4 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
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Make your brand shine with a luxurious story-ready promo. This elegant 3D design pairs a faceted gold background with refined typography, subtle sparkles and a clear call-to-action. Perfect for showcasing premium products, upscale experiences or high-end events, it features a centered hero image and polished layout that draws attention instantly. Customize fonts, colors and messaging to match your branding and export for stories, feeds or ads. Deliver a premium look in seconds and elevate your content with timeless style.
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