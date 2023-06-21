Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Golden Luxury Stories 2 - Post - Original - Poster image

Golden Luxury Stories 2 - Post

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 image · 4 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Luxury
Story video
Elegant
3D motion graphics
86exports
rating
Make your brand shine with a luxurious story-ready promo. This elegant 3D design pairs a faceted gold background with refined typography, subtle sparkles and a clear call-to-action. Perfect for showcasing premium products, upscale experiences or high-end events, it features a centered hero image and polished layout that draws attention instantly. Customize fonts, colors and messaging to match your branding and export for stories, feeds or ads. Deliver a premium look in seconds and elevate your content with timeless style.
Available formats:
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us