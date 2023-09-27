Halloween Spooky Stories 4 - Post

Set the tone for your Halloween content with a dark, atmospheric motion title. This 3D design features a glowing book, candlelight, a carved pumpkin, skulls and eerie particles, bringing instant horror vibes to your video. Ideal for intros, outros, and party or event promos, it includes editable headline, sublines and color controls. Optimized for vertical and square formats, it’s perfect for social media. Swap fonts and colors to match your brand and unleash a spooky, suspenseful look in seconds.