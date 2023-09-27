Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Halloween Spooky Stories 3 - Post - Original - Poster image

Halloween Spooky Stories 3 - Post

00:08 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 4 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Invitation video
Halloween
Story video
Cartoon
Event promo
11exports
rating
Launch your Halloween event with a playful, spooky invitation video. This story-ready design features a bold central motif, eerie textures, and horror-style typography to showcase your headline, event details, and call-to-action. Optimized for vertical Stories, Reels, and social posts, it blends cartoon charm with 3D motion graphics for a delightful scare. Quickly personalize titles, colors, and messaging to match your party or promotion, then export and post. Ideal for clubs, venues, and creators looking to hype a themed night with eye-catching, on-brand graphics.
Available formats:
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us