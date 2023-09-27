Halloween Spooky Stories 3 - Square

Launch your Halloween event with a playful, spooky invitation video. This story-ready design features a bold central motif, eerie textures, and horror-style typography to showcase your headline, event details, and call-to-action. Optimized for vertical Stories, Reels, and social posts, it blends cartoon charm with 3D motion graphics for a delightful scare. Quickly personalize titles, colors, and messaging to match your party or promotion, then export and post. Ideal for clubs, venues, and creators looking to hype a themed night with eye-catching, on-brand graphics.