Halloween Spooky Stories 5 - Square

Set a chilling tone for your Halloween promo or story with this spooky motion title. A 3D skull, vintage film textures, sunburst rays and gritty vignette build eerie atmosphere while bold typography reveals your headline, date and call to action. Optimized for vertical, square and 4:5 feeds, it’s ideal for party invites, club events and seasonal promos. Easily customize fonts and colors to match your brand and publish across social platforms fast.