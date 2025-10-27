Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help
Halloween Sticker Title 5
Created by hushahir
11exports
5 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1text
1font
1audio
Add a touch of spooky charm to your content with our Halloween Sticker Title template. Bring pumpkin patches and other mystical elements to life in your videos, turning every message into a playful trick-or-treat adventure. Customize text, fonts, and colors. This template is perfect for Halloween promos or party intros on any display.
Similar templates
Best of hushahir
By onbothsides
6s
4
3
20
Spookify your brand's appearance with a 3D logo loop that's all treat, no tricks. Customize with eerie animations like zombies and death himself, tailored fonts and colors, to carve out an unforgettable presence. Great for social media, YouTube intros, or stand-out advertising, it's designed to give videos a haunting edge.
By onbothsides
5s
9
5
21
Step into a world of haunted elegance with our collection of Halloween Paper Lower third, featuring the textured charm of a bygone era. Customizable with your assets, these titles are perfect for creating engrossing stories with a handcrafted feel. Invoke the essence of Halloween and pull your viewers into the narrative with the perfect thematic opening for your content.
By Kimchi
6s
1
2
7
Spice up your videos with our Funky Halloween Loop template, perfect for Halloween and beyond. It features a delightful animated sticker of a laughing lit pumpkin that seamlessly loops in the background, creating a playful and festive atmosphere. With the ability to customize text and colors, this multipurpose motion graphics video is suitable for a wide range of purposes. Grab your audience's attention and bring a touch of Halloween magic to your video projects with this captivating template.
By Kimchi
6s
1
2
6
Spice up your videos with our Funky Halloween Loop template, perfect for Halloween and beyond. It features a delightful animated sticker of a laughing lit pumpkin that seamlessly loops in the background, creating a playful and festive atmosphere. With the ability to customize text and colors, this multipurpose motion graphics video is suitable for a wide range of purposes. Grab your audience's attention and bring a touch of Halloween magic to your video projects with this captivating template.
By Kimchi
6s
1
2
7
Spice up your videos with our Funky Halloween Loop template, perfect for Halloween and beyond. It features a delightful animated sticker of a laughing lit pumpkin that seamlessly loops in the background, creating a playful and festive atmosphere. With the ability to customize text and colors, this multipurpose motion graphics video is suitable for a wide range of purposes. Grab your audience's attention and bring a touch of Halloween magic to your video projects with this captivating template.
By onbothsides
2s
5
3
15
Infuse your next project with the spirit of Halloween using our Pumpkin Pop Art template. Whether you're using the included eerie faces or customizing with your logo and colors, this template brings a hauntingly festive touch to your videos. It's the perfect way to dress up your content for the season and capture your audience's imagination.
By hushahir
1s
2
1
8
Dive into the realm of the supernatural with our Halloween Transitions, adding a spooky twist to your video projects. Expect smooth animations with eerie effects that gracefully float in, providing seamless connections between your scenes. Customize the colors to concoct the perfect potion of spine-tingling motion graphics.
By hushahir
1s
2
1
8
Dive into the realm of the supernatural with our Halloween Transitions, adding a spooky twist to your video projects. Expect smooth animations with eerie effects that gracefully float in, providing seamless connections between your scenes. Customize the colors to concoct the perfect potion of spine-tingling motion graphics.
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help