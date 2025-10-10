Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us

Haunted Halloween Slide 4

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
6-15s
Landscape
Halloween
Scary
Neon
Holidays
Shape
2D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Music
More details
Haunted Halloween Slide 4 - Original - Poster image
hushahir profile image
Created by hushahir
8exports
7 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
4texts
4fonts
1audio
Dive into the haunted neon glow with a template designed to send shivers down your spine. Our Haunted Halloween Slide template lights up dark nights with glowing skeletons and spooky typography. It's the go-to for crafting standout party invites, promos, or eerie social shares. Customize with your haunting messages to captivate your audience!
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of hushahir
Halloween Scary Night Original theme video
Halloween Scary Night
Edit
By onbothsides
14s
28
18
24
Cast a spellbinding visual concoction this Halloween with our Halloween Scary Night template. Ideal for those looking to haunt viewers with chilling invitations or greetings, this video lures you into a world of ghostly appearances. Personalize your message of horror with custom fonts, colors, and your hair-raising images or videos. A ghoulishly delightful way to mark the season on all social platforms!
Haunted Doodle Halloween Intro Original theme video
Haunted Doodle Halloween Intro
Edit
By motionsparrow
8s
21
9
9
Spook up your content with our Haunted Doodle Halloween Intro! With animated doodles and quirky Halloween sketches, this template adds a festive and creepy atmosphere perfect for seasonal videos. Suitable for introductions or engaging posts on YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram, you can easily customize this template with your logo, text, tagline, and brand colors to create an unforgettable Halloween experience.
Spooky Story Reveal Original theme video
Spooky Story Reveal
Edit
By motiondrum
15s
21
35
14
Dive into the shadowy realm of celebration with our Spooky Story Reveal template. This eerie video stitches together haunting images and brisk text for an effortlessly chilling presentation. Customize with your media and logo to send shivers down your viewers' spines, whether it's for party invites or spooky promotions. It’s frightfully easy to produce and quick to render, making your content ghoulishly unforgettable in no time at all.
Halloween Animations Kit Original theme video
Halloween Animations Kit
Edit
By onbothsides
8s
25
2
7
Step into the shadows with our Halloween Animations Kit, featuring spine tingling animations crafted for multipurpose use. Incorporate these elements into your videos for a mysterious ambiance with owls, ghosts, and other nocturnal surprises. These transparent animations can be easily tailored with your logo and brand colors, ready to enhance the mood of your next spine chilling creation.
Halloween Retro Reveal Original theme video
Halloween Retro Reveal
Edit
By hushahir
8s
2
4
16
Step into the spotlight with our dramatic Halloween Retro Reveal template. Watch in suspense as the title descends and morphs into a dynamic liquid effect, while glowing pumpkin eyes foreshadow your logo's grand entrance. Perfect for any content looking to establish a bold memorable opening or closing. Just insert your logo, tagline, and text into our easy to customize animation, set in evocative colors and fonts, and create that wonder.
Halloween Spooky Reveal Original theme video
Halloween Spooky Reveal
Edit
By onbothsides
8s
8
3
25
Step into the eerie realm of branding with our Halloween Spooky Reveal. This blood curdling template unveils your logo with chilling effects, allowing a choice between a grinning pumpkin and a sinister skull. Customize with your own text, fonts, and colors to craft an unforgettable impression that lingers in your audience's minds like a ghostly whisper.
Halloween Reveal Original theme video
Halloween Reveal
Edit
By minimax
11s
5
3
6
The greeting modern Halloween template. Vintage cartoon style, paper texture, grain and parallax effects. Animated toys: pumpkins, candies, bats, spiders. Drawing logo with scribble effect, shining halo. Funny vibe. Seamless ripping paper transition with green screen for easy integration in footages.
Halloween Opener Original theme video
Halloween Opener
Edit
By Alivi
12s
4
4
19
Halloween Opener is a spooky-looking template with an eye-catching design. This template is perfect for your next Halloween related project! Impress your audience with this clean, colorful and creatively animated project.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us