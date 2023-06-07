Holographic Stories 3 - Square

Bring polish to your brand with a clean, holographic title card. This square motion title features iridescent waves, a glossy 3D gem centerpiece, and refined typography set in a centered, minimal layout. Smooth slide-ins and gentle fades create a relaxed, elegant pace ideal for intros, announcements, and short promos. Tweak colors and fonts to match your identity and let the premium, holographic aesthetic elevate your message across social feeds and campaigns.