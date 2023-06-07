Holographic Stories 4 - Square

Create a standout motion title with a refined holographic aesthetic. This square design pairs a clean frame and elegant typography with iridescent foil swirls for a modern, eye‑catching result. Customize fonts, headline and subhead, and fine‑tune frame, scene and title colors to match your brand. Smooth, fluid animation and a calm tempo make it ideal for intros, announcements, promos and social posts. Add your soundtrack and export a polished, on‑trend piece that shines across platforms.