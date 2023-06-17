Metaverse Stories 2

Transport your audience into a glowing, futuristic world with this vertical story promo. A spinning VR headset hovers in a neon synthwave city of wireframes and horizon grids, while bold titles and a clean CTA button carry your message. Perfect for technology content, product teasers, and social ads, it blends 3D motion graphics, smooth floating motion, and vibrant neon color for maximum impact. Easily customize text, fonts, and colors to match your brand, then export in story-friendly formats. Deliver eye-catching, modern visuals that feel immersive, polished, and ready to publish in minutes.