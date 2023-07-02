Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Metaverse Stories 2 - Square - Original - Poster image

Metaverse Stories 2 - Square

00:08 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 5 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Story video
Futuristic
Glow
Synthwave
Promo
71exports
rating
Transport your audience into a glowing, futuristic world with this vertical story promo. A spinning VR headset hovers in a neon synthwave city of wireframes and horizon grids, while bold titles and a clean CTA button carry your message. Perfect for technology content, product teasers, and social ads, it blends 3D motion graphics, smooth floating motion, and vibrant neon color for maximum impact. Easily customize text, fonts, and colors to match your brand, then export in story-friendly formats. Deliver eye-catching, modern visuals that feel immersive, polished, and ready to publish in minutes.
Available formats:
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us